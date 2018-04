DNA evidence solidified the case

Brian Lee Sporn, 44, of Springtown, had multiple previous convictions for sexual offenses when he faced a Parker County judge for sentencing Friday, April 13, and due in part to those prior cases, he received a life sentence for indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

He was acquitted on a second charge of sexual assault of a child in Weatherford’s 43rd District Court.