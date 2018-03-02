SHS student arrested for terroristic threat

A Springtown High School student was arrested today, March 1, after Springtown Police Department Student Resource Officer Foster Marshall and SHS administration officials were made aware of alarming behavior.

Ryan Callaway, 18, of Springtown, has been booked into the Parker County Jail on a charge of Terroristic Threat.

Officials at SHS were first made aware of Callaway’s behavior in February from other students at the school.

After officials began an investigation, it was turned over to Marshall. Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Callaway allegedly told other students that he kept a “hit” or “rage” list of students he “felt had wronged or angered him,” according to SPD. Callaway confirmed the existence of the list to officials but refused to produce it.

He also allegedly made comments that his “New Year’s Resolution” was to “drink more and kill less” and expressed a desire to bring weapons to school.

Officials conducted a lawful search of Callaway’s backpack and locker that revealed writings of his that “were disturbing and created a fear that he was capable of violence,” according to SPD.

The department said the topics of his writings included his like for killing, murder, Russia, and making children cry.

After that time, Callaway was suspended from school and SPD began the process of obtaining an arrest warrant. The warrant was served today without incident. SPD also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said in a statement, “I want to emphasize that at no time was there a weapon on campus, but words were used that generated concern.”

“The District greatly appreciates the support of our local law enforcement officers, and the courage of the students who reported the misbehavior.”

“Recent events in Florida and across the country have understandably elevated concern regarding safety and security in public places, and especially schools. Modifications to the district’s policies regarding entering and exiting our buildings have decreased accessibility to the campuses. While we apologize for the inconveniences these changes may have created, we do not second-guess the logic behind the modifications,” he added.

“As partners in the community, the district asks all our students, parents, and community members to maintain a watchful eye for any signs of behavior that might warrant additional attention from school employees and/or law enforcement officials. Please continue to encourage your children to be mindful of the need to report things they hear and see that might be dangerous. Our collective diligence is especially important in this day and time.”

Callaway remained in jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.







