Runoff continues for JP, state offices

Early voting ends Friday; Election Day is Tuesday, May 22

Early voting continues through Friday for the primary runoff election.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 22.

Parker County runoffs

Democratic voters across Parker County will cast their votes for either Andrew White or Lupe Valdez to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

Meanwhile, Republican voters in Precinct One will decide between Kelvin Miles and Damon Liles for Justice of the Peace. Because there is no Democratic candidate in the race, the next Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace will effectively be chosen in this primary runoff.

Parker County voters may vote early, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 18, at any of the following locations:

• Azle Masonic Lodge, 257 W. Main St.

• Aledo ISD Administration Building, 1008 Bailey Ranch Rd.

• Parker County Courthouse Annex, 1112 Santa Fe Dr., Weatherford

• Peaster Fire Department, 221 Judd St.

• Springtown Municipal Court Annex, 200 N. Main St.

• Willow Park Municipal Building, 516 Ranch House Rd., Weatherford

• Brock United Methodist Church, 127 Lazy Bend Rd., Weatherford.

Don’t forget your ID

It’s a good idea to doublecheck your polling place before you head out to vote.

Take your voter registration with you if at all possible, but also be prepared to present one of the following forms of identification:

• Texas driver’s license

• Texas Election Identification Certificate

• Texas personal identification card

• Texas license to carry a concealed handgun

• U.S. military ID card with photo

• U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

• U.S. passport.

If you do not have a listed form of ID, you may be able to vote after showing another form of identification and filling out a “reasonable impediment declaration.”







