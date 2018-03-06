Primary Election Day: Where to vote and who is on the ballot

Today, March 6, is Election Day for 2018 Primary Elections. Today’s results will decide which candidate represents each party on the November general election ballot. If a race does not produce a nominee — a candidate who obtained more than 50 percent of the vote — the top two primary vote-getters will participate in the May 22 runoff election.

Voting began at 7 a.m. this morning, and voting sites will remain open until 7 p.m.

Contested races

The following offices are contested on Republican ballots:

• U.S. Senator – Ted Cruz, Geraldine Sam, Stefano de Stefano, Mary Miller, and Bruce Jacobson, Jr.

• Governor – Greg Abbott, Barbara Krueger, and SECEDE Kilgore

• Lt. Governor – Dan Patrick and Scott Milder

• Commissioner of the General Land Office – Jerry Patterson, Davey Edwards, Rick Range, and George P. Bush

• Commissioner of Agriculture – Jim Hogan, Sid Miller, and Trey Blocker

• Railroad Commissioner – Weston Martinez and Cristi Craddick

• Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals – David Bridges and Sharon Keller

• Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 – Dib Waldrip, Jay Brandon, and Michelle Slaughter

• State Board of Education, District 11 – Feyi Obamehinti, Cheryl Surber, and Patricia “Pat” Hardy

• State Senator, District 30 – Pat Fallon, Craig Estes, Craig Carter

• County Judge – Mark Riley and Pat Deen

• County Court-at-Law No. 1 – Jerry Buckner and Curtis Jenkins

• County Clerk – Lila Jean Deakle and Paula Hawkins Durant

• Justice of Peace Pct. 1 – Kelvin Miles, Judy Ray, Tom W. Clayton, Richelle Pruit, Damon Liles

• County Chair – J. Scott Utley and Zan Prince

Republican primary voters will have the chance to vote yes or no on 11 propositions.

No local or county offices are featured on the Democratic primary ballot but several national and statewide candidates will be selected:

• U.S. Senator – Sema Hernandez, Beto O’Rourke, and Edward Kimbrough

• Governor – Cedric Davis, Sr., Andrew White, Adrain Ocegueda, Tom Wakely, Grady Yarbrough, Lupe Valdez, James Jolly Clark, Joe Mumbach, and Jeffrey Payne.

• Lt. Governor – Michael Cooper and Mike Collier

• Comptroller of Public Accounts – Joi Chavalier and Tim Mahoney

• Commissioner of the General Land Office – Miguel Suazo and Tex Morgan

• Railroad Commissioner – Chris Spellmon and Roman McAllen

• State Board of Education, District 11 – Celeste Light and Carla Morton

A total of 12 propositions appear on the Democratic primary ballot.

Election Day polling places

Springtown:

• First Baptist Church of Springtown, 500 North Main St.

• Outreach of Love Church, 3591 East Hwy. 199

• Parker County Northeast Annex, 1020 East Hwy. 199

• Agnes Baptist Church, 350 Agnes North

• Union Baptist Church, 3451 Sarra Lane

Poolville:

• Poolville Methodist Church, 230 North Church

Reno:

• Reno City Hall, 195 West Reno Road

Azle:

• Silver Creek Methodist Church, 2200 Church Road

• Azle Masonic Lodge

Weatherford:

• Friendship Baptist Church, 801 Friendship Road

• Harberger Hill Community Church, 701 Narrow St.

• Trinity Lutheran Church, 1500 Ball St.

• Calvary Baptist Church, 1900 North Main St.

• Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2470 W. Lambert Road

• Victory Baptist Church, 1304 Fort Worth Highway

• Phoenix Masonic Lodge, 1009 Palo Pinto St.

• Grace First Presbyterian Church, 606 Mockingbird Lane

• Santa Fe Baptist Church, 1502 Santa Fe Drive

• Harmony Baptist Church, 242 Harmony Road

• Parker County ESD 6, 4970 Tin Top Road

• Spring Creek Baptist Church, 100 Spring Creek Road

• Greenwood Fire Department, 1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Road

• Fire Station 234, 6085 White Settlement Road

• Church of God Campground, 2240 Fort Worth Hwy.

Other Parker County polling places:

• Whitt Fire Department, 4312 North FM 52, Whitt

• Garner ISD, 2222 Garner School Road, Garner

• Millsap Community Center, 104 Fannin St., Millsap

• Brock Baptist Church, 2111 FM 1189, Brock

• First Baptist Church of Dennis, 7600 FM 1189, Dennis

• Hudson Oaks City Hall, 210 Hudson Oaks Road, Hudson Oaks

• Willow Park Municipal Building

• Arise Baptist Church, 15910 S. Hwy. 377, Wheatland

• Aledo Community Center, 104 Robinson Court, Aledo

• Aledo ISD Administration Building, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo

• New Faith Baptist Church, 3303 West FM 5, Annetta

• Parker County Pct. 4 Barn, 1320 Airport Road, Aledo

• Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 South Lakeshore Drive, Hudson Oaks







