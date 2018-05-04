PCSO warns of new phone scam

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new phone scam being perpetrated in its name.

A woman contacted PCSO Thursday, May 3 to report a man had called her claiming there was an active warrant issued for her arrest for failure to appear for jury duty.

The victim reported the man identified himself using the name of a sheriff’s office employee. He also named supervisors to “verify” the information, and suggested the victim “Google” the names of the employees for further verification.

The sheriff’s office said the phone number used in the call was “spoofed,” using the PCSO’s actual landline number.

The victim told investigators she could hear what sounded like a radio scanner in the background of the call.

She then reported the suspect was able to provide her with her own personal information, and information regarding a previous speeding ticket she had received.

The victim was instructed the take care of the matter immediately to remove the warrant. She left work and proceeded to a nearby store where she purchased a Green Dot MoneyPak of cards while the suspect stayed on the phone with her. The suspect “walked” her through instructions to make a $3,000 payment to “clear” the warrant by directing her to a kiosk located at the sheriff’s office to “pay her fine.”

However, the suspect told her to give him the card information as insurance.

When the victim attempted to “clear” the warrant at the sheriff’s office, personnel there informed her the caller was a scammer.

An attempt was made to cancel the card transaction, but the funds had already been dispersed to the suspect.

“The Parker County Sheriff’s Office does not accept card payments of any kind,” Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “We will never accept payment to clear an arrest warrant. That is a matter for the courts. We do not have a kiosk station, and we will never contact you regarding payments of warrants.”

If you receive a similar call, Fowler suggests you hang up and immediately contact the sheriff’s office to report the matter.







