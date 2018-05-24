PC reports 1st rabies case of 2018 | Owner’s delay in reporting infection source of confusion

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed that a baby goat in Parker County has tested positive for rabies.
The goat owner was notified of the test results by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
“This is the first confirmed case of rabies in our county this year,” said Sheriff Larry Fowler.
“We highly recommend that pet owners properly vaccinate all family pets and livestock. We further caution the public not to approach or handle wild or stray animals.
“In all cases of animal bites, we strongly encourage the bite victim to seek immediate medical attention and to report all incidents involving animal bites to their local law enforcement agency directly.”

