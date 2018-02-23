Parker County Judge: Beware tree removal scams

The recent winter weather has left many residents and businesses with broken tree limbs on their property. With so many needing branch removal services, law enforcement officers in Parker County and County Judge Mark Riley have issued a warning to prevent citizens from being victimized by scams.

“There have been cases in the past of fraudulent companies looking to take advantage of the elderly or unsuspecting and we just wanted to share some tips to our residents so they can avoid being ripped off,” Riley said. “Check on your elderly neighbors. Don’t ever pay in advance and just follow the common sense approaches that we have to take during these times.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers tips on how to prevent being a victim of fraud when it comes to storm clean up. The bureau recommends extra vigilance after a natural disaster, as scam artists use those events as an opportunity to “make easy money.”

Extra steps to protect yourself including verifying the company’s license through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and confirming the company is properly insured. It is also important to research the company’s reputation.

“If the price is too low, more than likely the company doesn’t have a long history in the field. The company also may lack the proper licensure and insurance, which means that if an accident were to happen, it would fall on your shoulders financially,” the BBB states.

Just as prices seemingly too low are often a warning sign, so are prices for services that seem too high. If unsure of what the appropriate price range should be, obtain multiple quotes before hiring a service.

Don’t pay first. Never pay for tree removal or pruning until the job is complete to your satisfaction. Companies that ask you to pay upfront may take your money and never return to complete the job.







