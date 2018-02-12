Parker County extends burn ban an additional 30 days

The ban on outdoor burning in Parker County has again been extended — this time for a period of 30 days.

The commissioners court voted unanimously to extend the ban 30 days at its meeting Monday, Feb. 12.

County Judge Mark Riley had issued several seven-day emergency bans over the last several weeks prior to action by the court.

Parker County remains at an elevated risk of wildfires due to dry conditions and a high fuel load.

Burning trash or any other forms of combustible material is prohibited. If residents see smoke they should call 911 and report it immediately. Do not throw cigarettes out of car windows as that can lead to a grass fire. Do not drag any chains or materials from your vehicle that could lead to a spark as that can lead to a grass fire. Avoid pulling your vehicle off into tall grass as that can also lead to a grass fire.

Violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $500 plus court costs.







