Parker County District Clerk warns of phone scams

Scammers have recently been impersonating court personnel in an attempt to obtain personal information, according to Parker County District Clerk Sharena Gilliland.

Gilliland is warning the public about a phone scam being perpetrated by persons claiming they are trying to deliver divorce papers and need an address.  

They also mention an attorney’s name or office.  The caller ID lists a number from the District Clerk’s office, Gilliland said.

The Parker County District Clerk’s office does not call individuals asking for personal information.

Gilliland offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of this type of phone scam:

  • Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls
  • Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact
  • If concerns remain about the caller’s claims, verify the information with the appropriate court officials or law enforcement agency.  You may call the District Clerk’s office to verify; (817) 598-6114.  You may also contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-3213.



lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Register for FREE Digital-Only Access through March 31, 2018
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR