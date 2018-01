An elevated risk of wildfires has caused Parker County Judge Mark Riley to declare an Emergency Burn Ban.

The ban on outdoor burning was effective at 9 a.m. this morning, Jan, 22, and lasts seven days at which time it can be extended by the judge or through action of the commissioners court if conditions warrant.

Violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $500 plus court costs.