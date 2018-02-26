Parker County burn ban lifted, burning of brush permitted

Days of rain and ice helped to lift the Parker County burn ban that was set to last until mid-March. With the ban rescinded, residents can now burn brush that has piled up after last week’s ice storm brought down limbs across the area.

“With the rains, it is now safe for our residents to burn, so I lifted the ban,” Parker County Judge Mark Riley said. “The ice storm has brought down limbs and branches all over the county, so the burning of brush is needed. We just ask that you use caution and notify the Fire Marshal’s office before burning.”

To notify fire officials of a planned burn, residents can go to the county’s website, www.parkercountytx.com and search for the Burn Notification or go to the Fire Marshal’s page on the website and click the burn notification link on the left of the page. Residents can also call the Fire Marshal’s office at (817) 598-0969 to report their outdoor burn.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said the need to lift the burn ban is also to assist the agriculture community burning their coastal fields.

“We will be accepting brush and limbs for the next two weeks to help those who are dealing with the downed limbs from the ice storm,” Walden said.

Commissioner Precinct 4 Steve Dugan will be accepting brush and broken limbs for the next two weeks as well.

With larger precinct grounds, Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley and Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock accept limbs and brush year-round at their precinct.







