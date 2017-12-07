Hunt pleas to lesser charge

Constable sentenced to 180 days in the Parker County Jail

Charles Hunt, Parker County Pct. 1 Constable, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury with family violence this afternoon, Dec. 7, in Parker County’s 43rd District Court. He had been charged with a third-degree felony – continuous violence against the family – in February by the Texas Rangers after accusations from a girlfriend that he had assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The embattled constable was initially released on $15,000 bond after his first arrest, but violations of its conditions caused a total of three bond revocations, the last coming against his then $100,000 bond in late September. Hunt has been held in jail without bond since Sept. 25.

The first of the revocations came after Hunt allegedly followed his victim into Lake Worth and planted a tracking device under her car. He has since been charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device, a misdemeanor charge, in Tarrant County. That case has been pending the disposition of his Parker County charge.

Parker County spokesperson Joel Kertok said an executive session item will be on the Dec. 11 agenda for the commissioner’s court to discuss the process by which to fill the vacancy created in the constable’s office by Hunt’s guilty plea.

To date, Hunt has spent 151 days behind bars, meaning that he will only serve another 29 days before he fulfills the entirety of his sentence. However, his bond on the Tarrant County charge was also revoked and he will likely be released to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office once he serves his time in Parker County.

