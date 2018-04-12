Former SISD admin named lone finalist for WC president

Farmer spent a decade in Springtown as teacher, principal, and district administrator

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees voted today, Thursday, April 12 to name Dr. Tod Allen Farmer as the lone finalist for college president. After a mandated 21-day waiting period, the board is scheduled to vote to formally hire Farmer on Friday, May 4.

His time in Springtown included posts ranging from director of student services and associate director of instructional technology to high school principal and fifth grade teacher.

Farmer currently serves as chief of staff to Tarleton State University President Dr. Dominic Dottavio. He manages the operations of the Office of the President and coordinates legal and policy issues with the Texas A&M University System as well as with state agencies and organizations. In his 12 years at TSU, Farmer has also served as certification officer, head of the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and as a graduate professor.

Farmer is a Weatherford High School and Weatherford College graduate and is believed to be the first WC graduate to be selected as the college’s president.

After earning his associate’s degree from WC in 1988, he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1992 and a master’s degree in education in 1998, both from Tarleton. Additionally, he holds a doctorate of education from the University of North Texas with a focus on educational administration.

“Dr. Farmer has a tremendous amount of experience in a variety of educational arenas,” said Mac Smith, WC board chair. “We feel he is in a unique position to help Weatherford College bridge the gap between high school and the university world. Plus, he has an approachable, genuine personality that we feel will be a great fit at Weatherford College.”

Farmer is slated to replace Brent Baker, who has served as interim president since June 2017. Baker will return to his previous role as vice president of institutional advancement. Farmer’s official start date is yet to be determined.

“I am both humbled and deeply honored to be named the 18th president of Weatherford College,” Farmer said. “The opportunity to partner with exceptional trustees, faculty, staff and students is something I look forward to with enthusiasm.

“Weatherford College has long been a beacon of opportunity,” he said. “It is incredibly exciting to join the Weatherford College team on the eve of our sesquicentennial celebration. Collectively, we are going to celebrate our 150-year past and prepare for our future.”

Farmer cited WC’s role in preparing students for the workforce as a driving force in the college’s future.

“The world is changing, and the job market is rapidly changing,” he said. “Employers are looking for skilled workers who are clear communicators, critical thinkers and collaborative problem solvers. Weatherford College is poised to build on the rich success of the past and to make even greater contributions to our society in the near future.”

Thursday’s vote was the culmination of an extensive selection process. In December, the board hired Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to direct the search. TASB consultants met with faculty, staff, students and community groups during the month of January to discuss the desired characteristics of the new president. The profile developed from these meetings was the yardstick used by the board and consultants in evaluating applicants for the position.

More than 40 individuals completed the application process and the board selected six applicants for initial interviews. Three applicants were invited back for a second interview.

“I want to thank the faculty, staff and community for the input and work they contributed to the process,” Smith said. “I also appreciate my fellow board members for their dedication and hours spent making sure that the right candidate was selected to be the next president of this college.”







