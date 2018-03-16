Drive-by shooting reported near Springtown

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Catus View Drive near Springtown early this morning in reference to shots fired at a residence.

At 4:10 a.m., Friday, March 16, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident who reported that an unknown person(s) had shot a gun at their house, striking the residence and their vehicle. One round entered the master bedroom of the residence and broke a lamp beside the bed where one resident was sleeping at the time. Another round entered the rear bumper of the vehicle parked in front of the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information about the reported shooting is available at this time.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that was taken not far from the shooting scene. A white 2015 Chevy High Country truck was stolen sometime during the night. The keys were left in the vehicle and the vehicle was unlocked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (817) 599-5555. You may remain anonymous when calling the hotline. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspects involved in this crime.







