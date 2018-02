As of 9 a.m., Feb. 22, the following entities have closed, delayed, or canceled events for today due to the icy weather. Updates will continue here throughout the day.

Delayed:

City of Springtown offices — 10 a.m.

Parker County offices and polling places — 10 a.m.

Closed:

Springtown ISD, Feb. 22

Canceled:

Springtown Chamber of Commerce Luncheon