Gifts totaling $4,000 given to local families

by Carla Noah Stutsman

It’s true.

There are angels among us.

One of them – a local business owner who wishes to remain anonymous – walked up to a Springtown police officer Saturday afternoon, Dec. 23.

The man handed the officer a stack of cash.

“I’ve had a really good year,” the man said. “I’m blessed, and I want to return that blessing.”