2018 Primary Election results

Results of the 2018 Primary Elections in Parker County races are as follows (results are unofficial). Further details including the results for statewide offices will be in the March 8 issue of the Epigraph.

Parker County Judge:
Pat Deen 64.4 percent
Mark Riley 35.6 percent

County Court-at-Law No. 1
Jerry Bucker 73.7 percent
Curtis Jenkins 26.3 percent

County Clerk:
Lila Jean Deakle: 51.5 percent
Paula Hawkins Durant: 48.5 percent

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace:
Kelvin Miles: 42.4 percent
Damon Liles 22.3 percent
Tom W. Clayton 15.3 percent
Judy Ray 12.4 percent
Richelle Pruitt 7.6 percent

Miles and Liles will face off in a runoff election May 22 since no candidate obtained 50 percent of the vote.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace:
Kelly Green: 76.7 percent
John Good: 23.3 percent

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace:
Dusty Vinson: 53.9 percent
Randall Grissom: 46.3 percent

County Chairman:
J. Scott Utley: 67.5 percent
Zan Prince: 32.6 percent

