It’s more of the same with Deadpool 2 and that’s OK

The first one was a surprise and the second one is pretty much just like it.

That’s Deadpool in a nutshell – emphasis on the nut.

About the film

The Movie Man – like many others – liked the first Deadpool (2016, Movie Man No. 1189, 7). It was a no-holds-barred, R-rated comic book movie for adults.

The jokes, coming 90-to-nothing, were crude and hit and miss – but mostly hits.

Deadpool had actually appeared before in a movie; he showed up in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009, MM #823, 7 – and the Movie Man is one of the few on Earth who didn’t hate this film).

But that wasn’t the Deadpool we know and love today. When the 2016 movie came out, the vulgar wisecracking “superhero” was more accurately depicted.

The first Deadpool shocked studios with its take – $363 million in America and $738 worldwide.

It’s unlikely Deadpool 2 will eclipse those marks even though its $125.5 million opening was mighty huge. (The first one started at $132 million.)

Deadpool 2 will get knocked out of the top spot by Solo: A Star Wars Story this week and still has to contend with the colossus of Avengers: Infinity War (MM #1304, 8) which keeps raking in the cash.

Still, Deadpool 2 mostly delivered what fans wanted and it’s likely there will be a third.







