State testing change alters ISD calendar

Day off now April 2, not April 9

BY CHRISTINA DERR

A change to the 2017-18 Springtown ISD calendar was approved Jan. 22 by the district’s board of trustees.

When the SISD District Instructional Advisory Committee (DIAC) recommended the current calendar to the board last spring, it was constructed around the state’s published testing calendar that wasn’t expected to change.

It did.

With a student holiday and teacher comp day already scheduled for Friday, March 30, some during the planning of the 2017-18 calendar wanted to schedule a second holiday for the following Monday, April 2.

However, according to the state testing calendar at the time, that meant students and teachers would return from a four-day weekend on Tuesday, April 3 and immediately begin state testing which concerned the DIAC, said SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley.

So, the decision was made to schedule the day off on Monday, April 9.

In the meantime the state adjusted its testing days and testing will now begin Tuesday, April 10.

Kelley said the idea of changing the April 9 holiday to April 2 was submitted as a survey to the district’s teachers and the ISD got 270 responses.

A vast majority were in favor of moving the student holiday and teacher comp day to April 2 to give students and teachers a four-day reprieve over the Easter holiday.

The board agreed, and the passed the change by a vote of 6-0.







