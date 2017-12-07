Local man, 61, killed in LW motorcycle crash

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

A Springtown man lost his life in a traffic accident in Lake Worth Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Mark Byron Boswell, 61, died at 4:07 p.m. from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

An accident report filed by Lake Worth police reflects that Boswell was westbound in the right lane of Lake Worth Boulevard (Jacksboro Highway) on a blue 2017 Harley-Davidson FLS motorcycle.

A gray 2013 Ford Focus driven by Shane Behnam Vicchiollo, 23, of Fort Worth, was also westbound in the center lane.







