Know your candidates: Springtown ISD Board of Trustees

The Springtown Epigraph posed the following questions to candidates for board of trustees for Springtown ISD.

1. In 200 words or less, describe yourself, why you’re seeking this position, what you hope to bring to the council, and any experience that would benefit you if elected as a trustee.

2. The 2017 Tax Ratification Election brought in additional funds for the district that it hasn’t had in the past. Following the trustee election, the board of trustees will begin its budget process for the 2018-19 fiscal year; to what sorts of programs would you support directing those funds?

3. Public education in Texas is experiencing a financial crisis as failed attempts by the state legislature to reorganize its funding of education in the 2017 session again left local districts forced to tax local property owners at high levels when compared to other taxing entities (cities, counties, etc.) to raise enough funds to operate. Education funding is expected to again be a major issue during the 2019 legislative session. What input would you give to our local state representatives to help them make correct decision to ensure education is funded while relieving some of the burden on local tax payers?

4. Springtown ISD prepares students for life after graduation through its vocational and dual credit programs. In addition to the current opportunities for students, what programs would you like to see the district add to both the elementary and secondary levels to continue to foster that preparation?

5. Current events nationwide have again brought school security to the forefront of pressing needs facing all schools. What types of programs would you work to have implemented to ensure SISD campuses are adequately secured?

Here are the answers we received.







