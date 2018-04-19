Early voting kicks off April 23

And continues through May 1 for municipal elections

by Christina Derr

christina@azlenews.net

Local voters are set to head to the polls next week as early voting for the May 5 municipal election begins Monday, April 23 and runs through Tuesday, May 1.

A total of eight candidates are seeking the four seats up for election on the Springtown city council.

In Place 1, incumbent Annette Burk will face challenger Brad Baltzell.

In Place 2, the unexpired term of former council member Harold Buffington, current occupant and council-appointee Michele Kelley will go up against challenger Charity Ramsey for the seat.

Place 3 features a race between incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Dennie Harms and challenger Oleta Parker.

In Place 5, the seat of outgoing council member Greg Hood, the contest is between Josh Light and Bill White.

For the Springtown ISD board of trustees, only one one race will be decided by the ballot: Place 7. There former SISD board president Liz “Tootie” Hall will face Derek Miles for the seat currently occupied by the outgoing Al Garrett.

Place 6 is also slated for election, however the incumbent, Larry Don Carter, is unopposed.

In Reno, the races for three spots on the city council features two names apiece.

In Place 1, Ron Gray will face Harry Harris. For Place 3, the unexpired term of former Mayor Pro Tem Bonnie Black, its current occupant Kerry Jenkins is being challenged by Granville “Randy” Martin, III.

The third race, Place 5, features incumbent Billie Kirchner Steele and challenger Joe R. Patterson.









