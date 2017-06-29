Springtown venturing to state 7-on-7 tourney
Porcupines there for 3rd year in a row
BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
Springtown extended its summer football season for another week.
The Porcupines secured a berth at the elite state 7-on-7 tournament with a June 16 victory at Jim Ned High School.
SHS is one of 64 teams in Division II – teams 4A and under.
Springtown landed in Pool C with a trio of talented teams – all favored to win their respective districts: Midlothian Heritage (6-4A), Somerset (15-4A), and Wimberley (13-4A).
All Division II pool games are played Thursday, June 29.
At a College Station park, Pool C plays on Field 4.
The Porcupines face Wimberley at 1 p.m., Midlothian Heritage at 3, and Somerset at 5 – all on gridiron B.
Somerset reached the state 7-on-7 finals last year, losing to Kaufman 32-27.
The top two teams out of pools advance to the Championship bracket; the bottom duo plays in the Consolation bracket.
The title games in the brackets are set for 4 for the Championship division and 3 in Consolation.
