Springtown hosting 7-on-7 tourney Sat.By Mark K. Campbell
In its first outing, Springtown’s 7-on-7 football team did not cement a slot at the state tournament after playing in its first SQT – state qualifying tournament – in Midlothian May 20.
But plenty more opportunities await – including this Saturday, May 27 at friendly Porcupine Stadium.
Springtown will welcome seven other teams in an SQT; co-sponsor Brock’s tournament will be conducted at the Eagles’ gridiron.
|
The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.