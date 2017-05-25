Springtown hosting 7-on-7 tourney Sat.

In its first outing, Springtown’s 7-on-7 football team did not cement a slot at the state tournament after playing in its first SQT – state qualifying tournament – in Midlothian May 20.But plenty more opportunities await – including this Saturday, May 27 at friendly Porcupine Stadium.Springtown will welcome seven other teams in an SQT; co-sponsor Brock’s tournament will be conducted at the Eagles’ gridiron.





Category: Photos, Sports