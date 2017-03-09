Softball rallies to win District 8-4A opener over Kennedale

by Mark K. Campbell

After coming off a five-game tournament at Windthorst where the Lady Porcupines went 2-3, Springtown’s softball squad was set for district to begin.

And things began with a bang when Kennedale arrived at the SHS diamond March 7.

The Lady Porcupines would eventually beat the Lady Cats 8-7 in a wild first 8-4A contest.









Category: Photos, Sports