SHS volleyball ladies victorious in Azle thriller

| August 24, 2017

Springtown’s Charisma Jones, a defensive specialist, made the difference in the Azle match when she served the Lady Hornets to defeat in the fifth and final game against the longtime archrivals. Jones not only had a stunning 44 digs but almost served every point in SHS’ fifth game win.
Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Jones’ serving decides win over old rival

By Mark K. Campbell
Lady Porcupine volleyball coach Leighann Strickland said Springtown (7-6) played its best game defensively of the 2017 season at Azle Aug. 22.
Good thing.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


Category: Photos, Sports

«
»