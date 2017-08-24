SHS volleyball ladies victorious in Azle thriller

Springtown’s Charisma Jones, a defensive specialist, made the difference in the Azle match when she served the Lady Hornets to defeat in the fifth and final game against the longtime archrivals. Jones not only had a stunning 44 digs but almost served every point in SHS’ fifth game win.

Jones’ serving decides win over old rival

By Mark K. Campbell

Lady Porcupine volleyball coach Leighann Strickland said Springtown (7-6) played its best game defensively of the 2017 season at Azle Aug. 22.

