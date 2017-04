by Mark K. Campbell

On a couple of windy, blustery spring days – April 12-13 – the Porcupine track teams welcomed fellow 7-4A rivals.

When the final race arrived – the boys’ varsity 4×400 – Springtown took second in a very close contest but won the meet overall.

The JV boys won its 4×400 and were also crowned team champs.









Category: Photos, Sports