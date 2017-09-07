District arriving for volleyball

| September 7, 2017

Carli Haugen killed three balls against Sanger and two more at home against Brock. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

SHS opens at Lake Worth Fri.

by Mark K. Campbell
All the preparing for district is over; it’s time for 5-4A play.
Springtown (10-7) finished off its preseason slate with a win over Sanger and a loss to Brock.
That latter match pitted No. 2 in 3A Brock against No. 13 in 4A Springtown.
Earlier in the season, the Lady Porcupines tangled with the 4A No. 1, Glen Rose.
In the 17 non-district matches, SHS faced plenty of quality foes to prepare for district action.

