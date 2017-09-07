District arriving for volleyball

by Mark K. Campbell

All the preparing for district is over; it’s time for 5-4A play.

Springtown (10-7) finished off its preseason slate with a win over Sanger and a loss to Brock.

That latter match pitted No. 2 in 3A Brock against No. 13 in 4A Springtown.

Earlier in the season, the Lady Porcupines tangled with the 4A No. 1, Glen Rose.

In the 17 non-district matches, SHS faced plenty of quality foes to prepare for district action.









Category: Photos, Sports