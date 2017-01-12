Nina Grace Carson 1928 – 2017

Nina Grace Miller Carson, 88, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at White’s Funeral Home, 401 N. Main St., Springtown, 76082. Interment was at Springtown Cemetery. Visitation was at 10 a.m. preceding the funeral at White’s Funeral Home.

Nina just celebrated her 88th birthday with her sister, Nelda Jo Stephens, and Nelda’s children, Norma Jo and Trevor. She was born in Ralls, Texas on Dec. 29, 1928, and attended school in Paradise, Texas, graduating in 1946. Nina met her husband, Orville Guy Carson, on a bus they rode on the way home from their jobs at Woolworth’s and Convair. A veteran and a gentleman, Guy offered to walk her home each day. They were married Dec. 10, 1946, and had three children in ‘48, 52’ and ‘54. Nina was an accomplished seamstress and quilter.

In 1964, she pursued a lifelong dream attending Weatherford Junior College and North Texas State to complete her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. While teaching 4th grade at Springtown Elementary for 25 years, Nina added a Master’s in Education to her resume as she guided hundreds of Springtown youth through multiplication tables and long division.

Nina was preceded in death by Guy on Dec. 17, 2010, after 64-1/2 years of marriage; her son, Larry Dale Carson (June 23, 2005); brothers, Charles (Bud) Miller and John Miller; and her son-in-law, Michael Paddie (June 22, 2009).

Survivors include her sister: Nelda Jo Stephens (Norman) of Paradise, Texas; daughters, Deborah Carson Reavis (Ralph) of McCammon, Idaho and Rebecca Carson Paddie (Michael) of The Woodlands, Texas; daughter-in-law, Nancy Duncan Carson of Bristol, Texas; five grandchildren, Brett Carson (Kim) of Katy, Texas, Rana Reavis Jones (Ryan) of Salt Lake City, Utah, John Paddie of The Woodlands, Texas, Ricci Reavis of Boise, Idaho and Geneva Minnear (Brian) of The Woodlands. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Crew Dale Carson and Cambrie Grace Carson of Katy, Texas and Brianna Lynn Minnear and Riley Grace Minnear of The Woodlands.

The Springtown Epigraph,

Jan. 12, 2017 Edition

Category: Obituaries