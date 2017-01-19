Mary Page Jennings 1964 – 2017

Mary Page Jennings, 52, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday at White’s Springtown Chapel. Interment was at Springtown Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at White’s Springtown Chapel.

Page was born Feb. 15, 1964, in Lyerly, Georgia., to Joseph Alfred Jennings and Anngie Cathryn Peppers. She attended Tarrant County College and later drove a bus for Springtown ISD for six years. She was a member of Hilltop Family Church in Springtown.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Alfred Jennings, and sisters, Dana Jones and Penny A. Joyner.

Survivors include mother, Anngie Cathryn Jennings; brother, Nathan Alan Jennings; sister, Lee Ann Bowen; and nephew, Casey Martin Jones.

Jan. 19, 2017 Edition

