Carl Ray Stewart passed away January 11, 2017.

Funeral Services are pending by the family.

Carl was born January 15, 1938. He was a Vietnam war vetran and served during the Cuban Missle crisis.

Survivors include daughter Karla; brothers Billy and Jimmy Stewart; and sister Zelma Faye Harris.

The Springtown Epigraph,

Jan. 19, 2017 Edition

Category: Obituaries