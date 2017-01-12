Alex Bayless 1993 – 2017

Alex Bayless, 23, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Fort Worth.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 13 at 2 p.m. in Alexander’s Midway Chapel in Springtown.

Alex was born March 9, 1993 in Fort Worth to Kayla Howard Stewart and Richard Bayless.

He is survived by his parents, Kayla and T.J. Stewart and Richard Bayless; brothers, Jeremy Stewart, Ryan Bayless and Adam Stewart; and grandmother, Patsy Bayless. Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home, Springtown, 817-677-2634.

The Springtown Epigraph,

Jan. 12, 2017 Edition

Category: Obituaries