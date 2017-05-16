Yard sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday

A yard sale fundraiser for a young Springtown resident suffering from renal disease and in need of a kidney transplant is set for Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.

One-year-old Ezra Wright is the son of Springtown residents Krystal Patterson and Justin Wright.

The young boy was diagnosed with his condition only five days after his birth and is currently on the transplant waiting list.

All proceeds from this weekend’s sale will go to the boy’s medical expenses that will be incurred during the procedure.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days at 1001 West Hwy. 199 in Springtown.









