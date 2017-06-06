WRMC to hold Healthy Woman workshop June 15

Weatherford Regional Medical Center will host a “Healthy Woman” workshop Thursday, June 15.

Speaking at the event will be Dr. Amelia Gunter, a board-certified general surgeon. She will discuss the ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

The workshop will be held at North Side Baptist Church, 910 North. Main Street in Weatherford and is free of charge.

Dinner will be provided, but registration is required. For more information or to reserve a spot, call (682) 582-1753 or visit www.weatherfordregional.com/healthywoman .









Category: News