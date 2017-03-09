Unidentified body, missing man’s pickup recovered from EML

| March 9, 2017

Location where authorities recovered a pickup and a man’s body on Eagle Mountain Lake March 8.

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

A Ford pickup belonging to Jim Bob Cook, a 56-year-old Reno man who has been missing for about a month, was recovered from Eagle Mountain Lake Wednesday evening, March 8.
A Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) police officer discovered an object submerged in about eight feet of water that afternoon.
Using sonar, TRWD police determined the object to be a pickup; the body of a man was recovered by divers about 4 p.m., according to authorities.

Category: News

