Unidentified body, missing man’s pickup recovered from EML

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

A Ford pickup belonging to Jim Bob Cook, a 56-year-old Reno man who has been missing for about a month, was recovered from Eagle Mountain Lake Wednesday evening, March 8.

A Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) police officer discovered an object submerged in about eight feet of water that afternoon.

Using sonar, TRWD police determined the object to be a pickup; the body of a man was recovered by divers about 4 p.m., according to authorities.









