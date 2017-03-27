Twister! This day in Springtown history

While today most residents are contending with minor or no damage from yesterday’s severe weather, the same couldn’t be said for citizens of Springtown and Parker County 68 years ago.

On this day in 1949, Springtownians woke up to get their first look at the damage done by a twister that had rampaged through the area at 1:30 a.m.

The tornado was part of a storm system that blew through north Texas, but most of the destruction took place in northern Parker County – Springtown especially.









