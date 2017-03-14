Spring Break at the park

| March 14, 2017

For those looking for something to do close to home during the week of Spring Break, Springtown’s park is open from dawn to dusk.

The park features a disc golf course, pavilions, picnic tables, baseball fields, volleyball courts, a playground, and a running/walking trail.

The park’s restrooms were recently opened for the warm weather seasons, and have the same hours as the park itself.

Park features are available on a first come, first serve basis, or may be reserved for events at city hall for a fee.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


Category: News

«
»