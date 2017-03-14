Spring Break at the park

For those looking for something to do close to home during the week of Spring Break, Springtown’s park is open from dawn to dusk.

The park features a disc golf course, pavilions, picnic tables, baseball fields, volleyball courts, a playground, and a running/walking trail.

The park’s restrooms were recently opened for the warm weather seasons, and have the same hours as the park itself.

Park features are available on a first come, first serve basis, or may be reserved for events at city hall for a fee.









