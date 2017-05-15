SMS awards ceremony set for Friday

Springtown Middle School will host its annual end-of-year awards ceremony this Friday, May 19.

The event will be held in two parts – one for each grade.

Eighth graders will be celebrated in the school’s cafeteria at 8:30 a.m. with the seventh-grade students set to have their ceremony in the same place at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to the annual end-of-year awards, School Board Achievement Award certificates will be presented to students who have won or advanced beyond district level for academic and co-curricular activities which offer post-district competition.









