SISD personnel awards, board meeting tonight at SHS

Tonight, in addition to its regularly scheduled meeting, the Springtown ISD board of trustees will participate in retirement and award ceremonies for SISD faculty and staff.

At 6 p.m. in the Springtown High School cafeteria, a retirement reception will be held for those staff members who will be entering retirement at the end of the school year.

Immediately after that event at 6:30 p.m., the annual personnel awards ceremony will take place at the same location.

Either at 7:30 p.m. or immediately following the conclusion of the ceremony, the board will take up its agenda items in the high school’s library.









