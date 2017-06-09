SEF fundraiser to be held June 16

| June 9, 2017

 

The Springtown Education Foundation will host its 18th Annual SEF Golf Tournament Friday, June 16 at Cross Timbers Golf Course in Azle.

Funds from the event will be used for scholarships for Springtown High School students. In 2017, the foundation gave over $41,000 in scholarship monies to SHS graduates.

The tournament will be a four-person team scramble beginning with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Category: News

«