On this day in 1914, Springtown’s The Guarantee Bank distributed over 10 bushels of seed corn to area farmers in one-quart increments.

Over 200 local farmers applied to be recipients of the seed which was to be used to grow corn that would be judged in the Springtown Corn Show which was held in the fall of 1914.

In addition to giving away the seed, the bank promised a $100 (nearly $2,500 in 2017 dollars) prize for the winner of the corn show competition.









