On this day in 1887, Colonels Lawrence and Morse of the Fort Worth Western Railroad (FWWR) returned to Fort Worth after a trip to Springtown, Jacksboro, and Graham.

The two railroad men had been in the towns to inspect the proposed route of the FWWR which would have stopped in Springtown as well as the other two towns and dozens of others as it made its way to New Mexico.









