On this day in 1885, a young man named Sam Allen was found in the middle of the night barely conscious wandering in the woods near Springtown.

It was reported that Allen was discovered after being “mutilated in a nameless fashion, ” and that blood loss was the reason for his near unconscious state.

When interviewed by authorities Allen refused to name the individual or individuals who attacked him, and no one was ever charged with the assault.









