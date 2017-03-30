Hunt jailed, violated bond conditions

BY CHRISTINA DERR

Parker County Pct. 1 Constable Charlie Hunt is again behind bars after allegedly violating the conditions of his bond.

Hunt, who was initially arrested in February after the 43-year-old was accused of domestic violence, was arrested again Monday, March 27 and currently remains in the Parker County Jail.

After his February arrest for continuous violence against family, Hunt posted $15,000 bond.

That bond came with conditions: no contact with the victim in the case, stay at least 200 yards from the victim, commit no additional criminal offenses, and report to the Parker County Community Supervision and Corrections Department (CSCD) as required.

Hunt allegedly violated those conditions on Saturday, March 25.









