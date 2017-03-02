Happy Texas Independence Day, ya’ll!
Today marks the 181st anniversary of the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence by 59 signatories.
On March 2, 1836 – five months to the day after the first shot of the Texas Revolution was fired – the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed during the Convention of 1836 at Washington-on-the-Brazos.
The declaration listed multiple reasons as justification for separation from the Mexican nation.
|
The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Category: News