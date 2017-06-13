Daddy-Daughter dance to be held Thursday

A Daddy-Daughter dance benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Parker County will be held tonight at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds.

A “magical evening for fathers or grandfathers and their princesses” will begin at 7 p.m., CAC board member Jeff Swain said. The event is expected to last two hours.

In addition to dancing, there will be appetizers, desserts, face painting, an ice cream truck, and a photo booth.

The cost of the dance is $50 per father/daughter pair, and additional children can attend with the purchase of a $10 ticket.

“While we have named the event the ‘Daddy-Daughter Dance,’ we would also encourage grandfathers to come with their granddaughters.

“It should be a lot of fun everyone attending,” Swain said.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-daddy-daughter-dance-tickets-335305729.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the establishment of Parker County’s own CAC.









