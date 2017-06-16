Blood drive to be held at car show tomorrow

The car show to be held tomorrow, Saturday, June 17 at Springtown Church of Christ will also feature a blood drive.

Carter BloodCare will conduct the drive on-site at the church from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The church is located at 316 Church Street. Look for Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot

For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Colleen Horan at (817) 343-1410.









Category: News