Bike Rally here tomorrow

Tomorrow morning, Saturday, June 3, the eighth annual Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce All American Bike Rally will take place across Parker County.

The races feature 6-, 28-, 52- and 72-mile courses. The ride will begin at 8 a.m. – with registration starting at 6:30 – in the Springtown High School parking lot at 915 West Hwy. 199. All routes conclude at SHS, too.

With the exception of Goshen Road, most areas within the Springtown city limits will be unaffected.









