Awards banquet slated for tomorrow evening

The Springtown Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards banquet tomorrow evening Saturday, March 4.

Chamber Director Amy Walker said there are a limited number of tickets still available for purchase.

Tickets are $35 per person, or a table can be reserved for $350.

Call the chamber office at 817-220-7828 for more information or to reserve tickets for the event.

Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and awards at 6.

For the second year in a row, the event will be held at Oak Knoll Ranch.











