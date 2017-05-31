Athletic camps to be held throughout summer

| May 31, 2017

 

Springtown ISD volleyball camp began this week, but registration for other sports is still open.

Upcoming camps are:

  • wrestling – June 5-7, $40
  • softball – June 5-8, $50
  • baseball – June 5-8, $50
  • girls’ basketball – June 12-15 $50
  • boys’ basketball – June 26-29, $50
  • football (youth) – July 11-13, $50
  • elite volleyball – July 27-29, $125
  • football (older) – Aug. 1-3, $50



