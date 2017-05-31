Athletic camps to be held throughout summer
Springtown ISD volleyball camp began this week, but registration for other sports is still open.
Upcoming camps are:
- wrestling – June 5-7, $40
- softball – June 5-8, $50
- baseball – June 5-8, $50
- girls’ basketball – June 12-15 $50
- boys’ basketball – June 26-29, $50
- football (youth) – July 11-13, $50
- elite volleyball – July 27-29, $125
- football (older) – Aug. 1-3, $50
|
The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Category: News